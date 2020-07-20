Rob Reiner: Trump Is ‘Actively Trying to Kill our Children’

Left-wing actor and Hollywood director Rob Reiner declared Thursday that President Donald Trump is attempting to murder American children in his latest social media outburst.

“Donald Trump is actively trying to kill our children,” Rob Reiner wrote on Twitter without any context.

Reiner’s remark follows the All in the Family star accusing President Trump of “murdering Americans” during his response to the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

“Over 135,000 dead and counting. The President of the United States is killing US. You can trash doctors and scientists. You can try to spin your way out of this. But you can’t spin death,” tweeted the Emmy-winning actor. “There’s no other way to say this: Donald Trump is murdering Americans.” – READ MORE

