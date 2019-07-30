Rob Reiner Says All Trump Supporters are Racist

Filmmaker and left-wing activist Rob Reiner has declared that all supporters of President Donald Trump are racist, claiming that Trump has made it “abundantly clear” his re-election is based on white nationalism.

Posting on his Twitter feed, which is almost entirely dedicated to attacking Trump and the current administration, Reiner explained that voting for Trump means there is no distinction between “being a racist and a racist enabler. ”

“The President of the United States is a racist. He’s made it abundantly clear his re-election is based on white nationalism,” Reiner said. “If you support him, there can be no distinction between you being a racist and a racist enabler. They are the same.”

The 72-year-old director went on to claim Trump's mind was "infested" with lies and bigotry.