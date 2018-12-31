Rob Reiner: ‘Nancy Pelosi Will Clean Donald Trump’s Clock’ and Defeat His ‘Ridiculous Wall’

Left-wing Hollywood Film Director And Far-left Social Media Personality Rob Reiner Predicted This Weekend That Incoming House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Will “clean Donald Trump’s Clock” Over Funding For The Border Wall.

When you’re a horrendous deal maker, it’s particularly daunting to go up against someone who has world class skills. Nancy Pelosi will clean Donald Trump’s clock. There will be no ridiculous wall. The desperate fool will continue to flail & ultimately fail. #TrumpResign — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) December 29, 2018

Indeed, the federal government has been shut down for over a week following Senate Democrats' refusal to pass a spending bill that included billions for border security.