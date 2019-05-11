Rob Reiner: ‘My Energy Is Focused On Making Sure Trump Doesn’t Serve Another Term’

Appearing on the PBS series, Firing Line, Hollywood director and left-wing activist Rob Reiner warns the two dozen Democrats who are running for president not to attack each other in the runup to the 2020 primaries.

“I don’t want to see the country destroyed,” Reiner exclaimed during his visit to the PBS talk show.

“My energy is going to be focused on making sure Trump doesn’t serve another term,” the This is Spinal Tap director told host Margaret Hoover. “We cannot have that. I’m, not just as a Democrat, I’m as an American I don’t want to see the country destroyed.”

The Hollywood denizen then insisted that the “good Republicans” he has spoken with agree with him. – READ MORE