Rob Reiner: Mueller Indictments Make It ‘Crystal Clear the Trump Campaign Conspired with Russia’

Hollywood director Rob Reiner told followers Friday that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s latest indictment of 12 Russian intelligence officers for hacking during the 2016 campaign makes it “crystal clear that the Trump campaign conspired with Russia in the attack on our Democracy.”

The indictment to which Reiner refers contains no allegation that President Donald Trump or anyone from his campaign was part of either of the two criminal conspiracies described in the indictment. All members of those conspiracies are Russian nationals allegedly working one of several GRU (Russian military intelligence) operations based in that country.

In fact, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein went out of his way in his announcement of the indictment to make explicitly clear that no “collusion” is alleged. “There is no allegation in this indictment that any American citizen committed a crime,” Rosenstein told reporters. – READ MORE

 

Breitbart Breitbart
