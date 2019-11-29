Rob Reiner: Melania Trump Got Booed at Opioid Event Because She’s ‘Married to a Criminal Who’s Destroying Democracy’

Left-wing Hollywood actor-director Rob Reiner attacked First Lady Melania Trump after she was booed as she took the stage on Tuesday to speak at a Baltimore high school about the opioid crisis crippling whole swaths of the country.

“Don’t think I’ve ever heard of a First Lady being booed. But when you’re married to a Criminal who’s destroying Democracy, it comes with the territory,” Rob Reiner said.

Reiner’s toxic tweet attacking Mrs. Trump came mere hours after his regularly schedule screed, in which he ceaselessly attempts to justify the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

“There is no question: This President is a Criminal who has committed voluminous Impeachable Offenses. The evidence is overwhelming,” Reiner said on Monday. “The path has been cleared for principal witnesses to testify. Be Patriots. Come forward. End this Nightmare. Save Democracy.” – READ MORE