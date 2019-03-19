Rob Reiner: ‘Insidious’ Trump Supporters Condone His ‘White Supremacy’

Hollywood director and left-wing activist Rob Reiner targeted President Donald Trump’s supporters in a new social media post, calling them an “insidious cult” who condone white supremacy.

“The President of the United States is a racist. He supports and promotes white supremacy & white nationalism,” Rob Reiner declared.

“If you are part of this insidious cult, you condone that. Period.”

Reiner, like other Hollywood stars, piled on Trump in the wake of a mass shooting targeting Muslims in Christchurch, New Zealand.

“What happened in New Zealand is horrifying. The rise of white supremacy & white nationalism is frightening. World leaders play a role in stoking this hatred. If you are not condemning white supremacy you are condoning it. If POTUS doesn’t condemn, he condones,” Reiner said. – READ MORE