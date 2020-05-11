Rob Reiner Goes All in for Vote By Mail: Trump will Lose in a Landslide

Director Rob Reiner is now among the first left-wing Hollywood figures to lay down a full-throated endorsement of vote-by-mail, saying President Donald Trump opposes expanding the fraught voting system nationwide because he knows it would lead to him losing “in a landslide.”

“He’s gotten away with assaulting women, breaking laws, violating the Constitution and letting US die,” Reiner’s conspiracy theory filled rant began. “The vote in Nov. is our last chance to hold him accountable. He knows if we’re allowed to vote by mail, he loses in a landslide. We all know what needs to be done.”

He’s gotten away with assaulting women, breaking laws, violating the Constitution and letting US die. The vote in Nov. is our last chance to hold him accountable. He knows if we’re allowed to vote by mail, he loses in a landslide. We all know what needs to be done. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) May 10, 2020

Indeed, while most of the high-profile and politically loud in Hollywood have been noticeably silent on expanding voting with mail in ballots, the political left has been banging the vote by mail drum for months. They got a big boost last week when California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) ordered vote-by-mail in California for November’s election, a move that would send nearly 21 million ballots to Golden State voters. – READ MORE

