Rob Reiner denounces Robert De Niro, celebrities for anti-Trump remarks

Director Rob Reiner denounced Robert De Niro and other celebrities for their remarks against President Trump, saying it only helps the president.

During an exclusive interview with The Hill’s new TV show “Rising,” which aired on Wednesday, Reiner addressed the controversy surrounding actor Robert De Niro’s “F—Trump” speech during the Tony Awards on Sunday.

De Niro called the president a “f—ing idiot” and a “f—ing fool,” which was met with a standing ovation.

“You’re helping Trump by saying ‘F— Trump,’ because he can say ‘look at these people, these elitists,’ ” Reiner told “Rising” co-hosts Krystal Ball and Buck Sexton.

Reiner said he thinks celebrities are ultimately hurting Democrats when they go on expletive-ridden rants against Trump.

“There’s a very fine line between energizing the base and energizing the other side,” Reiner said. – READ MORE

