Rob Reiner Demands Trump Indictment over Bogus MSNBC Russia Story

Left-wing Hollywood director Rob Reiner swallowed a fake news MSNBC report that Russians co-signed a loan for President Donald Trump, jumping to Twitter to decry the “mountain of criminality” in the Trump White House.

On Wednesday morning the All in the Family actor went on the attack, writing:

So now we have Russians co-signing Trump’s loans. The mountain of Criminality is overwhelming. Impeachment is just the start. Vote him out. Then indict him. America deserves a President who isn’t a Liar, a Racist, and a Traitor. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) August 28, 2019

Despite the arm waving and gnashing of teeth, Reiner later looked like a fool after the MSNBC report he cited in his tweet ended up being so loosely sourced that nearly every news agency except MSNBC rushed to debunk the claim.