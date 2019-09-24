Rob Reiner Declares Trump ‘Commits Crimes on a Daily Basis’

Share:

Famed Hollywood film director Rob Reiner just spoke out to say that President Donald Trump “commits crimes on a daily basis” — and is planning on accepting Russia’s help to “steal” the 2020 presidential election.

Reiner took to Twitter on Monday.

He warned that America’s Founding Fathers “never anticipated” a president like Donald Trump.

“Our Founding Fathers never anticipated what we’re facing.” – READ MORE

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply