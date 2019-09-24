Rob Reiner Declares Trump ‘Commits Crimes on a Daily Basis’

Famed Hollywood film director Rob Reiner just spoke out to say that President Donald Trump “commits crimes on a daily basis” — and is planning on accepting Russia’s help to “steal” the 2020 presidential election.

Reiner took to Twitter on Monday.

Our founding fathers never anticipated what we’re facing. A President who commits crimes on a daily basis. He was not held accountable for a foreign country helping him steal the last election. So he’s at it again. History will judge where we stand now. IMPEACH! — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) September 23, 2019

He warned that America’s Founding Fathers “never anticipated” a president like Donald Trump.

