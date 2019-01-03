Rob Reiner Calls Donald Trump a ‘Lying Malignant Narcissistic Cancer’

‘bucket List’ And ‘stand By Me’ Director Is Hoping The Democratic Takeover Of Congress Will Mark The ‘end’ Of This President

Outspoken liberal and acclaimed director Rob Reiner (“Misery,” “A Few Good Men,” “Stand by Me”) is hoping the incoming Congress will rid the country of President Donald Trump, a man the filmmaker refers to as a “lying malignant narcissistic cancer.”

“Where to begin. The corruption & criminality is overwhelming,” Reiner tweeted on Wednesday.

“But starting tomorrow finally there will be accountability.”

“And when the dust settles, we will be rid of this lying malignant narcissistic cancer. Happy New Year,” he added.

Reiner is one of the president's most vocal Hollywood critics.