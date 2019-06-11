Rob Reiner Begs Congress: Read the Mueller Report, ‘Save Our Democracy’ from Trump

Hollywood filmmaker and left-wing activist Rob Reiner on Monday begged lawmakers on Capitol Hill to “save” U.S. democracy by better educating themselves about the contents of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on now-debunked collusion between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia.
“Donald Trump has committed numerous Federal crimes,” Rob Reiner began in a tweet. “The Mueller report says so. Yet most members of Congress have not read it. So a criminal continues to run our country. Read the report. Put witnesses on TV under oath.”
“Save our Democracy,” he concluded. – READ MORE