Rob Reiner Begs Congress: Read the Mueller Report, ‘Save Our Democracy’ from Trump

Hollywood filmmaker and left-wing activist Rob Reiner on Monday begged lawmakers on Capitol Hill to “save” U.S. democracy by better educating themselves about the contents of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on now-debunked collusion between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia.

Donald Trump has committed numerous Federal crimes. The Mueller report says so. Yet most members of Congress have not read it. So a criminal continues to run our country. Read the report. Put witnesses on TV under oath. Save our Democracy. #ImpeachmentHearingsNow — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) June 10, 2019

“Donald Trump has committed numerous Federal crimes,” Rob Reiner began in a tweet. “The Mueller report says so. Yet most members of Congress have not read it. So a criminal continues to run our country. Read the report. Put witnesses on TV under oath.”

“Save our Democracy,” he concluded. – READ MORE