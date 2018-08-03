ROB REINER: America in ‘civil war’ (VIDEO)

Director Rob Reiner reverted back to his Meathead character on Wednesday when he claimed on MSNBC that, as a result of Donald Trump being president, America is “in the last stage of a civil war.”

Amidst gushing praise for his “journalism film” titled “Shock and Awe,” Reiner was asked what can be done to protect the media from Trump’s criticisms.

“How does someone who speaks in the media often, who produces films like ‘Shock and Awe’ that are journalism films, but then also somebody that is in Hollywood, how do you push back on that?” Katie Tur asked Reiner.

“You just have to keep pounding away,” he responded. – READ MORE

Anti-Trump ‘Resistance’ leader Rob Reiner has a new movie in theaters — an anti-Iraq War “protest film” titled, “Shock and Awe” — and in a testament to his outsized influence on American politics, the movie racked up a whopping $41,000 in its first weekend.

The movie, starring Woody Harrelson, reportedly follows the lives of “two Knight Ridder journalists who were the only ones who ‘got it right’ in the lead-up to the 2003 Iraq War when they questioned the true nature of the Bush White House’s justification for the conflict.”

The reporters, of course, believe Bush began the war, which continued under former President Barack Obama, and continues even in some form under President Donald Trump, to occupy Iraq in the name of American imperialism and to take the country’s oil.

“Shock and Awe” opened in “limited release” last Friday, but failed to best even “Show Dogs,” a controversial kids movie that’s been open nine weeks, and which scored a commanding 17% audience approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1