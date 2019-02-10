 

Rob Lowe mocks Warren over Native American ancestry claims

Actor Rob Lowe mocked Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and her past claims of Native American ancestry on Saturday following her presidential campaign announcement.

In a tweet Saturday afternoon, the ‘West Wing’ actor joked that the senator’s candidacy would give new meaning to the title “Commander in Chief.”

“Elizabeth Warren would bring a whole new meaning to Commander in ‘Chief,'” Lowe wrote.

His tweet came hours after President Trump made a similar remark on Twitter that appeared to reference the 1833-1850 Trail of Tears, a forced relocation of thousands of Native Americans. – READ MORE

