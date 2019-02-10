Rob Lowe mocks Warren over Native American ancestry claims

Actor Rob Lowe mocked Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and her past claims of Native American ancestry on Saturday following her presidential campaign announcement.

In a tweet Saturday afternoon, the ‘West Wing’ actor joked that the senator’s candidacy would give new meaning to the title “Commander in Chief.”

“Elizabeth Warren would bring a whole new meaning to Commander in ‘Chief,'” Lowe wrote.

Today Elizabeth Warren, sometimes referred to by me as Pocahontas, joined the race for President. Will she run as our first Native American presidential candidate, or has she decided that after 32 years, this is not playing so well anymore? See you on the campaign TRAIL, Liz! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2019

His tweet came hours after President Trump made a similar remark on Twitter that appeared to reference the 1833-1850 Trail of Tears, a forced relocation of thousands of Native Americans.