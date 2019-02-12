 

Rob Lowe Deletes ‘Chief’ Tweet Mocking Elizabeth Warren After Celebrity Backlash, Then Smacks The Perpetually Offended

Actor Rob Lowe drew ire from fellow celebrities over the weekend when he poked fun at Democrat presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) for her much-derided claim of Native American heritage.

 

“Elizabeth Warren would bring a whole new meaning to Commander in ‘Chief,'” wrote Lowe in a since-deleted tweet.

Lowe’s tweet was clearly a hit at Warren’s offensive fake claim to having such heritage, not a dig at Native Americans. But, alas, celebrities and left-wing politicos were quick to condemn the “Parks and Recreation” star for his alleged cultural insensitivity.

Hours later, Lowe smacked those with a “total inability to laugh at ANYTHING.”

“Observation: many polarizing politicians actually LIKE each other, privately help each other, then publicly stir the pot, playing for votes,” he wrote. “ fine. Only thing wrong with it is when we buy it whole cloth, breeding intolerance, anger and total inability to laugh at ANYTHING.”- READ MORE

 

