RNC Will Not Back Trump in Primary if He Runs Again, Will Stay Neutral

The Republican National Committee (RNC) will not back former President Trump if he chooses to run for office again in 2024 and will instead remain neutral, RNC chair Ronna McDaniel indicated in a Wednesday interview with the Associated Press.

“The party has to stay neutral. I’m not telling anybody to run or not to run in 2024,” McDaniel said, walking the fine line as polls continue to indicate that a sizeable portion of the GOP base continues to back and support the former president.

“That’s going to be up to those candidates going forward. What I really do want to see him do, though, is help us win back majorities in 2022,” she told the outlet.

Jason Miller, 2020 senior adviser to the Trump campaign, stated that Trump is committed to that goal.

He said Trump “made clear his goal is to win back the House and Senate for Republicans in 2022” despite rumors of the former president planning to forge a party outside of the Republican Party. – READ MORE

