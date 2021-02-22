RNC To Create An Election Integrity Committee

The Republican National Committee announced their plan Wednesday to start a committee dedicated to ensuring election integrity, Fox News reported.

The new committee plans to work alongside state governments and election stakeholders, the RNC told Fox News. The committee will push for election reforms including a voter ID requirement and having poll watchers count every vote, according to Fox News.

“ is a renewed focus on continuing the important work and fighting Democrats’ unprecedented attempts to change election laws,” said the RNC.

Ronna McDaniel, Chairwoman of the RNC, said in a statement that election integrity is one of the most important issues the nation currently faces. She said the 2020 election procedure was “deeply troubling” and the new committee will prevent states from taking advantage of the process.

“Election integrity is one of the most critical issues we face as a party and as a country,” she said in a statement. “We saw this past election-states undoing important safeguards, bypassing the proper legislative processes, and changing election laws in the eleventh hour.”

RNC invests more than $10M in legal efforts to ‘preserve integrity’ of 2020 election: EXCLUSIVE: The Republican National Committee (RNC) has invested more than $10 million into ongoing legal efforts in key battleground states to ensure that “all legal… https://t.co/937vczIFbh pic.twitter.com/ycgvAqt14s — USA News (@1USNews) November 13, 2020

The RNC appointed Florida Sen. Joe Gruters to be chairman of the committee, reported FLAPOL. Ashley MacLeay, the National committeewoman from Washington, D.C., will serve as co-chair, according to Fox News.

“We want to make sure every legal vote counts and make it as easy as possible to vote and as hard as possible to cheat. Here in Florida, with Gov. (Ron) DeSantis’ leadership, we showed the country and the world that elections can be fair, free, transparent,” Gruters said.

The committee will have twelve men and twelve women to represent the RNC from 21 states including Washington, D.C. Additionally, the RNC spent $30 million towards election integrity during the 2020 election season in battleground states, Fox News reported.

Three battleground states Arizona, Georgia, and Pennsylvania are pushing to restrict mail-in ballot voting in future elections, Fox News reported.