RNC Spox Shreds Dems Bashing Trump’s Kim Meeting: He ‘Could Secure World Peace’ and They’d Call for War (VIDEO)

The spokeswoman for the Republican National Committee (RNC) blasted the Democrats for decrying President Donald Trump‘s historic meeting with North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un.

.@realDonaldTrump could secure world peace and suddenly the Democrats would start calling for war



The President is leading on the world stage and Democrats have nothing to offer except resistance pic.twitter.com/AdutGDiyWa — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) July 1, 2019

During an interview on Fox Business, RNC spokeswoman Elizabeth Harrington came out swinging at the Democrats for their criticism of Trump as he became the first sitting U.S. president to step foot in the Hermit Kingdom, saying that they are so against the president that they would call for “war” even if he brought about “world peace.”

"The president could secure world peace, and suddenly you'd have the Democrats calling for war," Harrington said. "They oppose everything this president does, even if it's positions that they themselves have advocated for not too long ago."