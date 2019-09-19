RNC Spox Explains Why GOP Needs to Win 2020 While Railing Against New Kavanaugh ‘Smear’

The national spokeswoman for the Republican National Committee (RNC) railed against the media and the Democrats running for president for their “smear” of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

In an opinion piece published Tuesday, RNC national spokeswoman Liz Harrington blasted the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates for their renewed attacks on Kavanaugh and calling for his resignation.

She pointed out that the recent article by The New York Times bringing a new allegation against Kavanaugh had to be updated because it ignored the “minor detail” that the alleged victim did not recall the event occurring between her and the Supreme Court justice.

“Nevertheless, Democratic candidates Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Beto O’Rourke, and Julián Castro called for investigations and the removal of the man Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg credits for increasing the number of female law clerks to a record high, based on allegations with no corroboration.”

Harrington then warned that Americans “know exactly what to expect” should the Democrats gain control of the presidency.

“If Democrats return to power, we know exactly what to expect. They repeatedly launch smears against their opponents with little facts,” wrote the RNC spokeswoman before railing against Senators Cory Booker (D-N.J) and Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) for their calling the Jussie Smollett case a “modern-day lynching.”

She then blasted the Democrats as believing “the worst” about those who politically oppose them without taking into account “the evidence” and that “Republicans are guilty” of anything that they are accused of even when the evidence points to otherwise. – READ MORE