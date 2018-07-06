True Pundit

RNC spokesperson warns Dems will impeach Trump if they win House

Republican National Committee spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany on Thursday warned that if Democrats win the House in November, they will move to impeach President Trump.

“What makes me nervous is obviously the House. We don’t want to lose the House. We recognize that if we lose the House, there are Democrats who have talked impeachment even though it’s a bogus, baseless theory with no grounding in truth. We do think that losing the House puts that at risk, and puts that in play,” McEnany told Hill.TV’s Krystal Ball and Buck Sexton on “Rising.”

“Historically we know that the sitting party in power loses seats. It happened to President Obama, but as we know, and as our chairwoman says, we have to defy history,” she continued.

“So what keeps me up is the fact that history is against us despite all of the great signs we see out there in the economy and elsewhere.” – READ MORE

