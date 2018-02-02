RNC Sets Fundraising Record In 2017; DNC Nearly Broke

According to the mainstream media, all of America hates President Trump and his Republican Party is going to lose all of its seats in the House, which after the 2018 election will be 435-0 for the Democrats.

But, like everything else the MSM says, that isn’t exactly the case. The Republican National Committee just announced that it raised nearly $133 million in 2017 — setting a record for fundraising in an off-election year.

That $133 million number is more than twice what the Democratic National Committee raised last year.

By the numbers, the RNC said it has some $40 million on hand, while the DNC has less than $7 million available — plus $6 million in debt. – READ MORE

Tom Perez, former secretary of labor under President Barack Obama, has been chairman of the Democratic National Committee for a little under a year. During his time at the helm of the Democratic Party, he has made a lot of headline-grabbing comments.

On Thursday, Perez addressed the fact that the Democratic Party is getting clobbered in fundraising compared with the Republican Party.

During an interview with MSNBC, Perez waded into accusatory territory:

“The notion that Republicans have outraised Democrats is not a new proposition. Back in 2005, the Republican National Committee outraised the Democratic National Committee two to one. And we took over the House of Representatives in 2006.

And this year we had our best year since 2013. Republicans have more wealthy donors. We are talking to ordinary Americans. We are not talking to simply the one percent. We raise more money in 2013. We don’t raise as much money as the Republicans because quite simply they got this massive tax cut that benefits corporations and very, very wealthy people.” – READ MORE

The Democratic National Committee tried to get this news under the radar, releasing it during President Trump’s State of the Union speech, but here it is: the Democratic National Committee is nearly broke.

Interesting timing: @DNC files its @FEC report in the middle of the #SOTU, revealing that it raised $5.2M last month, but finished the year with $6.1M in debt. https://t.co/N9mSrDoE7v — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) January 31, 2018

The DNC tried to bury their latest FEC #s tonight… Dec. Raise

RNC 11.1M

DNC 5.2M 2017

RNC 132.5M

DNC 65.9M COH

RNC 38.8M

DNC 6.3M Debt

RNC 0

DNC 6.1M (!!) Heading into 2018, the DNC is less than $200K away from insolvency. https://t.co/ifRY2NYlPD — Michael Ahrens (@michael_ahrens) January 31, 2018

Look at the figures: the Republican National Committee raised twice as much money in 2017; the RNC had no debt while the DNC was $6.1 million in debt with only $6.3 million in cash on hand. – READ MORE

Many have framed the 2018 midterms as Democrats’ to lose, and given recent reports of infighting, they might do just that.

Nearly one year after Tom Perez, labor secretary in the Obama administration, took the reins of the Democratic National Committee (DNC), the former Hillary Clinton supporter is lamenting that the job of DNC chairman is more difficult than he realized.

At issue is the fact that Democrats who backed Clinton are still at odds with those who supported Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

The DNC has become every frustrated Democrat’s favorite piñata, and a symbol of everything that went wrong in 2016. Sanders-Clinton hostilities have taken on a new form: The tension now is over whether Sanders should hand over his massive voter list to the committee, as Perez has asked, and whether the committee has gone far enough to overhaul internal rules that Sanders forces are convinced rigged the nomination for Clinton. Neither side is satisfied, and words like “crazy,” “still doesn’t get it,” and, in one case, “Judas” are tossed around to describe people in the opposite camp.– READ MORE