RNC Responds to Liz Warren’s Potential Candidacy — They Don’t Seem Scared at All

On Monday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) became perhaps the most prominent Democrat to announce serious interest in challenging President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

Her announcement prompted a swift rebuke from the Republican National Committee (RNC) which expressed confidence in Trump’s ability to beat her.

“Senator Warren couldn’t be more out of touch. Americans will see her for what she is: another extreme far-left obstructionist and a total fraud,” RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tweeted:

Read her full statement below from the RNC:

“Senator Warren couldn’t be more out of touch,” said Chairwoman McDaniel. “With her lack of support from voters – including in her home state – on top of her phony claim to minority status, now that she is formally running Americans will see her for what she is: another extreme far-left obstructionist and a total fraud. Voters know President Trump’s agenda gets results and they will make their voices heard at the ballot box in 2020.”

Warren has already traded jabs with Trump who has mocked her for claiming minority status early in her career.- READ MORE