RNC launches ‘Stop the Madness’ campaign to fight impeachment push

The Republican National Committee launched a national counter-impeachment campaign called “Stop the Madness” on Monday, targeting House Democrats and vowing to cause “chaos” in response to the formal impeachment inquiry against President Trump.

“Democrats promised to reach across the aisle and work with President Trump and Republicans to serve the American people, but instead are now pushing their hyper-partisan impeachment agenda,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told Fox News on Monday. “Enough is enough; Americans are sick and tired of these witch hunts.”

IMPEACHMENT PROBE RAPIDLY WIDENS AS DEMS FIRE OFF SUBPOENAS, SET TESTIMONY

She added: “We are going to hold Democrats accountable for their ridiculous charade and remind voters that their Democrat representative turned their back on them.”

As part of their aggressive impeachment response, the RNC on Monday launched a new website, stopthemadness.gop, with officials saying it will be used to target House Democrats for their “extreme actions.”

“The website is going to be a one-stop-shop for activists and supporters of President Trump across the country to get information on our efforts to cause chaos within the Democratic Party,” RNC spokesman Rick Gorka, who is heading up the campaign, told Fox News in an interview Monday.

Gorka said the website will be the place for supporters to sign petitions, donate and get involved in counter-protests and demonstrations as the party “fights back on this impeachment craziness.” – READ MORE