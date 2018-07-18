RNC Has Raised Over $200M for 2018

CNN reported Tuesday the RNC will announce on Friday that it raised $13.9 million in June, “the most it has raised in that month in a non-presidential year.”

The RNC has raised $213 million for the 2018 election cycle, and has $50.7 million in the bank with no debt.

“The DNC raised $67 million in 2017, half of the $132.5 million the RNC raised that year. And, to date, the committee has raised $101 million this cycle, according to a DNC official, a number that pales in comparison to the RNC haul.”

“The fundraising woes have left the Democrats without much in the bank. According to its last FEC report, the RNC had $47 million in cash on hand, five times as much as the $9 million the Democrats have.”– READ MORE

President Trump’s re-election campaign and groups backing his agenda raised nearly $33 million in just the last three months, an explosion of support driven by small donors, the groups have reported to the Federal Election Commission.

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence’s re-election campaign raised $8.3 million and, when added to the money collected by its two associated groups, the total was $17.7 million in the second reporting quarter. The campaign has $33 million on hand.

It also sped up its shift to small donors. In the new report, it said that 98.5 percent of fundraising was from small donors, though the total was $2.3 million less than the first quarter.

And the super PAC backing the president’s agenda, America First Action and its nonprofit affiliate, America First Policies, raised another $15 million. – READ MORE

