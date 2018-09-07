    True Pundit

    Politics

    RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel Demolishes Cory Booker With One Tweet

    Posted on by
    Share:

    After the histrionics of Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) belligerently claiming, “I AM SPARTACUS” as he dared the Senate to expel him for revealing supposedly confidential documents pertaining to Judge Brett Kavanaugh that turned out to be not-so-confidential, RNC chair Ronna McDaniel tweeted a hilarious response that neatly framed Booker as the petulant child he is.

    McDaniel was prompted by this tweet from Politico congressional reporter Burgess Everett:

    McDaniel replied:

    READ MORE

     

    RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel Demolishes Cory Booker With One Tweet
    RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel Demolishes Cory Booker With One Tweet

    After the histrionics of Sen.

    Daily Wire Daily Wire
    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: