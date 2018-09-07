Politics
RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel Demolishes Cory Booker With One Tweet
After the histrionics of Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) belligerently claiming, “I AM SPARTACUS” as he dared the Senate to expel him for revealing supposedly confidential documents pertaining to Judge Brett Kavanaugh that turned out to be not-so-confidential, RNC chair Ronna McDaniel tweeted a hilarious response that neatly framed Booker as the petulant child he is.
McDaniel was prompted by this tweet from Politico congressional reporter Burgess Everett:
There is a toddler running around a Senate Office building wearing anti Kavanaugh gear
— Burgess Everett (@burgessev) September 6, 2018
McDaniel replied:
That’s no way to talk about Cory Booker. https://t.co/g5aK96z6ZV
— Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) September 6, 2018
Daily Wire