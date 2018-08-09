RNC Chair: ‘President Trump Is an Antidote to Republican Complacency’

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel is encouraged following Tuesday night’s primaries and special elections, calling it “a great night for Republicans.”

McDaniel credited President Trump — who attended a rally for Balderson in Lewis Center, Ohio, over the weekend — with helping push him over the finish line.

“The visit on Saturday was why we won,” McDaniel said. “President Trump is an antidote to Republican complacency.”

McDaniel explained that Trump can point to his achievements since he’s been in office — particularly the booming economy — while all Democrats have is a message of “obstruct and resist.”

“It’s not a winning message,” McDaniel stated.- READ MORE

President Trump predicted Wednesday that Republicans could ride a “giant Red Wave” into the November midterm elections – with his help – as he claimed victory for several candidates he endorsed in the latest set of primaries.

Democrats are consistently leading in so-called “generic” congressional ballot polls, are widely seen as having the edge in the race for the House and have turned a slew of races in once-safe Republican districts into competitive contests.

But in most of those races, the Democratic candidates have come up short.

“The Republicans have now won 8 out of 9 House Seats, yet if you listen to the Fake News Media you would think we are being clobbered. Why can’t they play it straight, so unfair to the Republican Party and in particular, your favorite President!” Trump tweeted.

The Republicans have now won 8 out of 9 House Seats, yet if you listen to the Fake News Media you would think we are being clobbered. Why can’t they play it straight, so unfair to the Republican Party and in particular, your favorite President! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 8, 2018

As long as I campaign and/or support Senate and House candidates (within reason), they will win! I LOVE the people, & they certainly seem to like the job I’m doing. If I find the time, in between China, Iran, the Economy and much more, which I must, we will have a giant Red Wave! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 8, 2018

5 for 5! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 8, 2018

The president also highlighted how his endorsed candidates, including Balderson, outperformed the field in Tuesday’s races – and went on to claim that his personal campaign touch can lift Republicans over Democrats in other races across the country. – READ MORE