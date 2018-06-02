RNC aide: Samantha Bee ‘a hateful provocateur that should not be given a platform’

A spokeswoman for the Republican National Committee slammed Samantha Bee on Friday, calling the comedian “a hateful provocateur that should not be given a platform.”

Kayleigh McEnany told Fox News that TBS’s decision not to reprimand Bee for a crude insult of Ivanka Trump has revealed a double standard in the media.

“Roseanne Barr loses her job, Samantha Bee stays and thrives,” McEnany said to “America’s Newsroom” anchor Bill Hemmer.

“And not only that, think about this, Bill: These comments were scripted, they were edited and put in a teleprompter,” she continued. “The executive producer celebrated when the words trended on Twitter and TBS doesn’t seem to have a problem with it.” – READ MORE

