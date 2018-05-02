Rise in Migrants from ISIS-Infested Muslim Country Trying to Enter U.S. Via Mexico

An alarming number of migrants from a south Asian Islamic country that’s well known as a terrorism hotbed are trying to enter the United States through the Mexican border in Texas, according to government figures obtained by Judicial Watch. For the second consecutive year U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CPB) stats show that the Laredo Border Patrol Sector is the favorite crossing point into the U.S. for illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, a recruiting ground for terrorist groups such as the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) and Al-Qaeda Indian Subcontinent (AQIS).

The Laredo Sector continues to a have the highest apprehension of Bangladeshi nationals compared to the country’s other Border Patrol sectors, CPB announced recently. At the time 171 Bangladeshi nationals had been arrested since the start of fiscal year 2018. A few weeks later, the agency revealed that it apprehended an additional nine Bangladeshi nationals trying to sneak into the U.S. through Laredo. “The subjects were encountered after illegally crossing the Rio Grande River in south Laredo,” CPB writes in a press release, adding that “the Laredo Sector Border Patrol continues to have the highest apprehension of Bangladeshi Nationals compared to other Border Patrol Sectors.” At last count, the figure has increased to 209 this year and growing, according to federal law enforcement sources in the region. There’s no telling how many have slipped in.

Back in 2016 the State Department warned of a “significant increase in terrorist activity” in Bangladesh, most notably carried out by ISIS and AQIS. That year ISIS claimed responsibility for 18 attacks in Bangladesh, including a July 1 attack on a restaurant in Dhaka’s diplomatic enclave, which killed 22 people. The terrorists spared hostages who could demonstrate that they were Muslim by reciting verses from the Koran, according to the State Department. “The other attacks were generally machete attacks on individuals from minority groups or law enforcement entities,” the agency said. Earlier this year the Treasury Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC) added ISIS-Bangladesh to its sanctions list by inserting the group in the government’s growing Counter Terrorism Designations list. It is part of a broader government plan to defeat ISIS by, among other things, denying access to the U.S. financial system. – READ MORE

