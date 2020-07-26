Rioters Torch Justice Center Construction Site In Seattle, Attack Stores At Apartment Complex, Hit Store Owners (VIDEO)

Violent rioters torched a construction site at a justice center in Seattle and attacked a Starbucks store that was at the bottom of an apartment complex on Saturday as far-left rioters caused significant damage in other cities across the U.S.

The Seattle Police Department reported that a large group of rioters arrived at the site of the King County Youth Service Center/Judge Patricia H. Clark Children and Family Justice Center, near 12th Avenue and Alder Street around 4 p.m.

Antifa arsonists in Seattle have set fire to a construction site. Allies of the working class. pic.twitter.com/hzFQMMBwiR — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 25, 2020

“Approximately a dozen people then entered a construction site at the facility, set fire to portable trailers and other equipment, and broke out windows on personal vehicles in the area and court facilities,” the department said. – READ MORE

