Rioters splash paint on elderly woman, get in her face when she stands up to their police precinct attack: ‘This isn’t your world anymore!’ (VIDEO)

Antifa splashed paint at an elderly Portland woman and verbally abused her. “This isn’t your world anymore.” pic.twitter.com/lmkbR1fewb — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 7, 2020

Amid the rioting and vandalism at the precinct, KOIN-TV reported that officers were hit with projectiles that included glass bottles and rocks — and cops said one officer was severely injured after taking a large rock to the shoulder.

In the middle of all that, the station said an elderly woman who said she lives in the neighborhood pleaded with the group to stop the vandalism and stood in the way of those who were splashing paint on the plywood outside the building.

Antifa punk bullies old woman. pic.twitter.com/O1gsJcSNt4 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 7, 2020

The rioters doubled down on their tactics against elderly women at the precinct after noticing one — using a walker, no less — was in the process of trying to extinguish a fire in a trash can.

But Antifa is nothing if not thorough. KOIN noted that the woman “was blocked by a person dressed in all black.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --