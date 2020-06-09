Rioters Burned Down Minneapolis Manufacturer. Now They’re Relocating, Taking Jobs With Them

The owner of a manufacturing company in Minneapolis that was burned to the ground during last week’s violent riots has announced that he is relocating his company, taking dozens of jobs out of the city, due to the failure of the city’s Democrat leaders to protect businesses.

“They don’t care about my business,” Kris Wyrobek, president and owner of 7-Sigma Inc., told the Star Tribune. “They didn’t protect our people. We were all on our own.”

As he watched a nearby business burn to the ground, Wyrobek noted, “The fire engine was just sitting there, but they wouldn’t do anything.”

“The city’s first survey of property damage shows that nearly 1,000 commercial properties in Minneapolis were damaged during the riots, including 52 businesses that were completely destroyed and 30 other locations that sustained severe damage,” The Star Tribune reported. “Owners and insurance experts estimate the costs of the damage could exceed $500 million. That would make the Twin Cities riots the second-costliest civil disturbance in U.S. history, trailing only those in Los Angeles in 1992, which were also sparked by racial tensions with police and had $1.4 billion in damages in today’s dollars.”

Wyrobek told The Star Tribune that it was too late to change his mind about keeping his company in the city, adding that before the riots, he never in his “wildest nightmare” would have thought about relocating his business. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --