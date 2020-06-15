Rioters Burn Down Wendy’s In Atlanta Where Rayshard Brooks Was Killed

Violent rioters burned down a Wendy’s restaurant in Atlanta on Saturday night and temporarily shut down an interstate after an officer involved shooting led to the death of Rayshard Brooks.

“Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 10:33 pm, APD was dispatched to the Wendy’s located at 125 University Ave, Atlanta, GA,” the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said in a statement. “Officers were responding to a complaint of a male in a vehicle parked in the drive thru asleep, causing other customers to drive around the vehicle.”

Fire at Wendy’s on University Ave in southwest Atlanta raging. A night to remember in Atlanta: Rayshard Brooks shot by an officer, the chief of Atlanta police resigned, and protesters stormed the interstate. Now, fire. #AtlantaShooting #AtlantaProtest pic.twitter.com/Fgjq7jhDiZ — Ric Garni (@RICGARNI) June 14, 2020

The GBI continued by noting that they had obtained additional footage of the incident and reviewed footage that was posted to social media, saying, “These new videos indicate that during a physical struggle with officers, Brooks obtained one of the officer’s Tasers and began to flee from the scene. Officers pursued Brooks on foot and during the chase, Brooks turned and pointed the Taser at the officer. The officer fired his weapon, striking Brooks.”

Violent rioters took to the streets late on Saturday, blocking traffic on an interstate, burning down the Wendy’s restaurant where the incident happened, and set fire to cars in the area. – READ MORE

