Rioters Attack, Injure Multiple Cops In Residential Portland Neighborhood: ‘Kill A Cop, Save A Life’

Police officers in Portland were violently attacked on Saturday night by far-left extremists who damaged property and used numerous weapons against law enforcement officials as the city has faced roughly 80 days of violent riots.

The Portland Police Department said that a crowd “of hundreds” marched to the Penumbra Kelly Building, which houses the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office and Portland Police Bureau. The building is in a residential neighborhood and is surrounded by hundreds of homes.

The Portland Police Department said that the rioters chanted, “kill a cop, save a life,” “What do we want? Justice! When do we want it? Now! If we don’t get it, burn it down!”

The department said that “officers reported members of the crowd were launching mortars at the police and cars well back in the Penumbra Kelly Building parking lot, followed by thrown objects” as the rioters started to trespass on the property. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --