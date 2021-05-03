Rioter Gets 4-Years, $12M Fine for Arson at Minneapolis Police HQ

A 23-year-old white male will spend the next four years in prison and pay a $12 million fine for his part in helping to burn a Minneapolis police station in the aftermath of the George Floyd murder.

On the night of May 28, 2020, Dylan Shakespeare Robinson, 23, helped ignite a Molotov cocktail for another person to throw at the MPD Third Precinct Headquarters, according to the Daily Mail and federal statements on the case. Prosecutors said he was part of a four-man conspiracy to commit arson on the building and also helped tear down perimeter fencing at the site.

Nearby stores such as Wendy’s, Target, Walmart, and AutoZone also suffered looting and fire damage as a result of the rioting.

Surveillance cameras purportedly captured Robinson on the night of the arson attack, according to MPD disclosures.

A federal multi-agency effort is tasked with investigating the violent incidents.

“On the night of May 28, 2020, Mr. Robinson chose to depart from lawful protest and instead engaged in violence and destruction,” Acting U.S. Attorney Anders Folk said about the case. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --