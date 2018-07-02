Crime Politics
RIOT: Police Declare State Of Emergency After Protesters Clash In Portland
The Portland Police were forced to declare a riot “after tensions between the right-wing Patriot Prayer group and local ‘anti-fascist’ activists came to a head and broke out in violence,” the Oregonian reported.
As marchers moved onto Portland’s third avenue, things “turned ugly,” according to the Oregonian account.
“Anti-fascist counter-demonstrators immediately began lobbing eggs, half-empty water bottles, and firecrackers at the conservative marchers, prompting federal police to fire paintballs filled with pepper-spray into the crowd,” the Oregonian said.
Antifa managed to strike only four people in their assault, but the projectiles began what police called a “riot.” The police were then forced to revoke the Patriot Prayer group’s permit and dissolve the demonstration.- READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
A group of Antifa marchers clashed with a “Patriot Prayer” group demonstrating in downtown Portland Saturday and, according to local law enforcement, the scene got very ugly very quickly.