“Riot” Declared After Protesters Set Fire To Portland Police Association Building

On Tuesday night (the second consecutive night), Portland Police declared a “riot” after a sizeable crowd set fire to the entrance of the Portland Police Association (PPA) building on North Lombard. For the last several days, what has likely been “far-left Antifa” has been wreaking havoc around the metro area.

Portland Police said last night’s chaotic scene involved protesters “lighting a fire behind the PPA office possibly in a garbage can. People are shooting fireworks toward the building.”

The police said, “people appear to be using accelerants on a door to ignite a fire which is growing larger.” They’re referring to the PPA entrance door. – READ MORE

