“Riot” Declared After Protesters Set Fire To Portland Police Association Building

On Tuesday night (the second consecutive night), Portland Police declared a “riot” after a sizeable crowd set fire to the entrance of the Portland Police Association (PPA) building on North Lombard. For the last several days, what has likely been “far-left Antifa” has been wreaking havoc around the metro area.

In a protest against the killing of #DaunteWright by Brooklyn Center Police, protesters have set the Portland Police Association Building on fire. Portland Police declared a riot. #PortlandProtest #PDXProtest #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/x7HegZQhOU — Justin Yau (@PDocumentarians) April 14, 2021

Portland Police said last night’s chaotic scene involved protesters “lighting a fire behind the PPA office possibly in a garbage can. People are shooting fireworks toward the building.”

100 protesters in #Portland gathered for a demonstration against the local ICE facility, setting fires and blocking the main doors to the facility to hamper the ability of law enforcement to be able to respond to the protest. https://t.co/kKVYtWVZWZ

Via @ AlissaAzar #AbolishICE pic.twitter.com/HKq56Fh0Uz — Protests.media (@ProtestsMedia) April 13, 2021

The police said, “people appear to be using accelerants on a door to ignite a fire which is growing larger.” They’re referring to the PPA entrance door. – READ MORE

