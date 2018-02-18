Right After Launching Into New Gun Control Tirade, Joe Scarborough’s Lost Letter to the NRA Suddenly Shows Up

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough has changed his views on gun control over the years.

Following the school shooting in Florida on Wednesday, Scarborough has advocated for new gun control laws, Grabien News reported.

However, in 1994 when he was a congressional candidate, he sang a different tune.

“The NRA must elect & support candidates who will view the gun rights issue as a constitutional battle,” Scarborough wrote on a National Rifle Association questionnaire, obtained by The Daily Caller in 2013. “The founding fathers did not give us the 2nd Amendment to protect our rights to shoot ducks. Our constitutional right to bear arms is so we may protect our family in the manner we choose. No compromise!”

He now claimed in his MSNBC segment that “gun manufacturers profit off of children being slaughtered in schools,” according to Grabien News. – READ MORE

