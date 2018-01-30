Right After FBI Deputy Director’s Sudden Resignation, Donald Trump Jr. Issues Fiery Response

Donald Trump Jr. responded Monday to news that FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is resigningfrom his bureau post several months before he was originally expected to do so.

McCabe, 49, is currently on leave and will officially retire in March, CBS News reported. At that point, he will be eligible to receive pension benefits.

So they will keep him on till then despite all this to make sure the American tax payer is stuck paying him for the rest of his life? https://t.co/5MVh9xAUxR — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 29, 2018

Strange timing. “Stepping down” the day after FBI brass sees the memo. I wonder what’s in there? #releasethememo https://t.co/Wbd37zU9f1 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 29, 2018

Yea right, that’s why he stepped down a day after the FBI saw the FISA memo and the day the house votes on its release. Sure. That’s it. Now the other media sheep have their talking points. Go spread the gospel. Who do you think you’re kidding at this point? #ReleaseTheMemo https://t.co/NjJv54lStb — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 29, 2018

Trump Jr. had a lot to say about the news, taking to Twitter to post a series of questions — some of them sarcastic — that he had after learning of McCabe’s departure. – READ MORE

From Sean Hannity last night:

Sara Carter: What we know tonight is that FBI Director Christopher Wray went Sunday and reviewed the four-page FISA memo. The very next day, Andrew McCabe was asked to resign. Remember Sean, he was planning on resigning in March – that already came out in December. This time they asked him to go right away. You’re not coming into the office. I’ve heard rep[orts he didn’t even come in for the morning meeting – that he didn’t show up.

Hannity: A source of mine told me tonight that when Wray read this, it shocked him to his core.

Sara Carter: Shocked him to his core, and not only that, the Inspector General’s report – I have been told tonight by a number of sources, there’s indicators right now that McCabe may have asked FBI agents to actually change their 302’s – those are their interviews with witnesses. So basically every time an FBI agent interviews a witness, they have to go back and file a report.

Hannity: Changes? So that would be obstruction of justice?

Carter: Exactly. This is something the Inspector General is investigating. If this is true and not alleged, McCabe will be fired. I heard they are considering firing him within the next few days if this turns out to be true.