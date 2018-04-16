Right Before Remembrance Day, Palestinian Political Analyst Claims Holocaust Scope Was ‘Not That Large’

Palestinian television political analyst Hani Abu Zeid made a few disturbing comments about the Holocaust and Adolf Hitler’s reign during an interview that aired the day before Israel marked Holocaust Remembrance Day.

According to a transcript by Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), Abu Zeid discussed the recent clashes between Palestinian protesters and the Israeli military, which resulted in the death of a Palestinian journalist.

He argued that everyone involved from the Israeli soldier who fired the lethal shot all the way up to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should “stand trial as war criminals.”

However, he contended if that happened, the Israelis would shed “tears of blood” like they “used to cry about the false Holocaust in the days of Hitler.” Abu Zeid added, “The scope of which was not that large.” – READ MORE

