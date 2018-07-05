True Pundit

Right Before July 4, First Lady Melania Trump Makes a Surprise Visit to Wounded Troops at Walter Reed

The day before the United States celebrates the Founding Fathers declaring their independence from Great Britain, first lady Melania Trump made a surprise visit to the wounded service members recovering at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Trump’s spokesperson, Stephanie Grisham, made the announcement shortly after they had arrived at the hospital:

“I had a wonderful visit to @WRBethesda today,” Trump tweeted. “Thank you to the many dedicated service members & medical staff who take such good care of our men & women in uniform.”–  READ MORE

