Right Before July 4, First Lady Melania Trump Makes a Surprise Visit to Wounded Troops at Walter Reed

The day before the United States celebrates the Founding Fathers declaring their independence from Great Britain, first lady Melania Trump made a surprise visit to the wounded service members recovering at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Trump’s spokesperson, Stephanie Grisham, made the announcement shortly after they had arrived at the hospital:

.@FLOTUS has just arrived to @WRBethesda for an unannounced visit to combat injured service members & their families. This administration will never stop supporting our men & women in uniform & the families who love them. Thank you!!! 🇺🇸 — Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) July 3, 2018

“I had a wonderful visit to @WRBethesda today,” Trump tweeted. “Thank you to the many dedicated service members & medical staff who take such good care of our men & women in uniform.”– READ MORE

