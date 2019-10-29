Right after announcing formal impeachment vote, Nancy Pelosi admits ‘it’s not an impeachment resolution’ (VIDEO)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced Monday what Republicans have demanded for weeks: A formal vote on the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

Speaker Pelosi, asked by @AlexNBCNews to comment on the impeachment resolution: “It’s not an impeachment resolution.” pic.twitter.com/9A6qBan9mf — Rebecca Kaplan (@RebeccaRKaplan) October 28, 2019

In a letter to the Democratic caucus, Pelosi said the House would vote on a resolution “that affirms the ongoing, existing investigation that is currently being conducted by our committees as part of this impeachment inquiry, including all requests for documents, subpoenas for records and testimony, and any other investigative steps previously taken or to be taken as part of this investigation.”

Pelosi indicated that the resolution is purely procedural and will establish the framework for how the impeachment probe will proceed.

However, just a few hours after the announcement, Pelosi denied that the resolution has anything to do with the Democrat-led impeachment proceedings against the president.

When asked by an NBC reporter about the vote, Pelosi responded, "it's not an impeachment resolution."