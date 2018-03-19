RIGGED: Stormy Daniels’ Lawyer Was on Payroll of Joe Biden, Rahm Emanuel; Previously Sued Trump & ‘The Apprentice’ Reality Show

Porn star Stormy Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenetti it turns out, worked for Joe Biden and Rahm Emanuel, two Obama pals.

Small world.

Especially when you’re trying to railroad and smear the President of the United States in return for cash and fame.

In fact Avenetti worked on the political campaigns of over 150 Democrats, including national campaigns; When he wasn’t busy suing Donald Trump and The Apprentice producer Mark Barnett for alleged intellectual property infractions.

Could Avenetti have an anti-Trump grudge? Do the math.

Per the lawyer’s biography:

“While in college and later in law school, Michael worked at a political opposition research and media firm run by Rahm Emanuel (who later became White House Chief of Staff and is presently the Mayor of Chicago). During his time there, Michael worked on over 150 campaigns in 42 states, including multiple gubernatorial and congressional campaigns (i.e. Joe Biden’s U.S. Senate Campaign).”

There’s certainly a thin line between porn star and an ambulance-chasing lawyer.

