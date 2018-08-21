RIGGED: Imran Awan gets No Prison Time in Crooked FBI Case

“Breaking: Ex-Dem IT aide Imran Awan gets no jail time. Federal judge sentences him to time served and three months of supervised release. No fine. Pleaded guilty to false statement on loan application in July.” — Pappas

Federal judge appointed by Barack Obama gives Awan a slap on the wrist for bank fraud, as predicted by True Pundit’s Thomas Paine one year ago..

Awan in court mentions negative stories in press about him. Tells judge: “I promise you this 2nd chance will not go to waste. Judge says Awan has been hit with “unfounded allegations.” — Alex Pappas (@AlexPappas) August 21, 2018

This story is developing.

Breaking: Ex-Dem IT aide Imran Awan gets no jail time. Federal judge sentences him to time served and three months of supervised release. No fine. Pleaded guilty to false statement on loan application in July. — Alex Pappas (@AlexPappas) August 21, 2018