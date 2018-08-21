    True Pundit

    Uncategorized

    RIGGED: Imran Awan gets No Prison Time in Crooked FBI Case

    Posted on by
    Share:

    “Breaking: Ex-Dem IT aide Imran Awan gets no jail time. Federal judge sentences him to time served and three months of supervised release. No fine. Pleaded guilty to false statement on loan application in July.” — Pappas

    Federal judge appointed by Barack Obama gives Awan a slap on the wrist for bank fraud, as predicted by True Pundit’s Thomas Paine one year ago..

    This story is developing.

    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: