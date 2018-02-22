RIGGED — Florida shooting survivor: CNN gave me ‘scripted’ question for town hall, quashed MY questions on armed guards

A survivor of the Florida high school massacre said in an interview that CNN rejected his proposal to discuss armed guards in schools and instead handed him a “scripted” question to ask during Wednesday night’s town hall on gun rights.

Colton Haab, 17, a junior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and an ROTC member, reportedly used Kevlar vests to shield students during the massacre. He said he decided not to attend the town hall after CNN presented him with the prepared question.

“CNN had originally asked me to write a speech and questions and it ended up being all scripted,” Haab told Miami’s WPLG-TV. “I don’t think that it’s going get anything accomplished. It’s not gonna ask the true questions that all the parents and teachers and students have.

“I expected to be able to ask my questions and give my opinion on my questions,” he added.

The left-leaning cable news network denied the charge in a tweet, saying, “There is absoltely no truth to this.”

Yeah.

Sure.

We all believe you, CNN.

