RIGGED: FEDS DELETED JEFFREY EPSTEIN ‘SUICIDE’ PRISON CELL VIDEO

What a surprise. The Feds deleted surveillance footage taken from outside Jeffrey Epstein’s jail cell.

The surveillance footage taken from outside Jeffrey Epstein’s jail cell on the day of his first apparent suicide attempt has been permanently deleted, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

Epstein, the disgraced financier who was facing federal sex-trafficking charges, was found semiconscious in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York around 1:27 a.m. on July 23.

But that video is now gone because MCC officials mistakenly saved footage from a different floor of the federal detention facility, prosecutors said in a court filing.

The MCC “inadvertently preserved video from the wrong tier within the MCC and as a result, video from outside the defendant’s cell on July 22-23, 2019 no longer exists,” the court papers say.

“After reviewing the video, it appeared to the government that the footage contained on the preserved video was for the correct date and time, but captured a different tier than the one where (the cell housing Epstein and his cellmate] was located because the preserved video did not show corrections officers responding to any of the cells seen on the video.” READ MORE