RIGGED: DOJ won’t pursue criminal charges against McCabe

The Justice Department said Friday it will not pursue criminal charges against former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe, after a nearly two-year-long investigation into accusations brought by the agency’s independent watchdog who found that he lacked “candor” when questioned about leaking to the media.

In a letter to McCabe attorney Michael Bromwich obtained by Fox News, Justice Department attorney J.P. Cooney said the investigation is now “closed.”

“We write to inform you that, after careful consideration, the government has decided not to pursue criminal charges against your client, Andrew G. McCabe,” Cooney wrote.

The DOJ added: “Based on the totality of the circumstances and all of the information known to the government at this time, we consider the matter closed.”

In a statement to Fox News, Bromwich and McCabe counsel David Schertler confirmed they received the information through a phone call from the U.S. Attorney’s office in Washington, D.C. They said that call was followed by the letter notifying them that “the criminal investigation of Andrew McCabe has been closed.”

“This means that no charges will be brought against him based on the facts underlying the Office of the Inspector General’s April 2018 report,” Bromwich and Schertler said. “At long last, justice has been done in this matter.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Here --