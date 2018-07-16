Politics Security
RIGGED: Desperate Deep State Puppets Rosenstein & Wray Unveil Charges Against Russian Grad Student to Derail Trump Putin Summit
Next, these guys will indict the manufacturer of Russian salad dressing.
Federal prosecutors have unsealed a criminal complaint accusing Maria Butina of conspiring to act as an agent of the Russian Federation without registering, as required, with the U.S. attorney general.
FBI Special Agent Kevin Helson wrote in a sworn statement that one goal of the alleged conspiracy was to “exploit personal connections with U.S. persons having influence in American politics in an effort to advance the interests of the Russian Federation.”
The case is being pursued by the Justice Department’s National Security Division and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington D.C., not the special counsel investigating Russian election interference.
The charge was unsealed only hours after President Donald Trump met with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
Pure coincidence. Surely.
Prosecutors accused Maria Butina of conspiring to violate a law that requires foreign agents to register with the U.S. government. Authorities said she was working for Russia.