RIGGED: Andrew McCabe’s Lawyer Just Joined Christine Ford’s Legal Team to Fight Kavanaugh

Rigged.

Andrew McCabe‘s attorney Michael R. Bromwich, along with his strategic consulting firm The Bromwich Group, have joined Dr. Christine Blasey Ford‘s legal team.

Melissa Schwartz, a crisis and communications consultant at The Bromwich Group, confirmed Bromwich’s involvement with Dr. Ford’s case mid-afternoon on Saturday via Twitter.

In a statement provided to the employees of his now-former law firm, Bromwich announced his immediate resignation due to objections from the firm’s partners. He wrote, in part:

Within the past few days I have been asked to be one of Christine Blasey Ford’s attorneys. My role will likely require me to appear publicly on Dr. Ford’s behalf, and the Senate is being advised of my involvement this afternoon. Because objections have been raised within the partnership to my doing so while employed by the firm. I am resigning from the firm effective immediately. This obviously is happening on a schedule that could not be anticipated.

I’m honored to be joining Debra Katz and Lisa Banks in representing Dr. Ford https://t.co/WdhWj0qmSw — Michael R. Bromwich (@mrbromwich) September 22, 2018