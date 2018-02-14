After Ridiculous Debate, IOC Rules USA Goalie Helmets Are Acceptable

The International Olympic Committee ruled Tuesday that U.S. Olympic goalies Nicole Hensley and Alex Rigsby may keep images of the Statue of Liberty on their helmets after a brief dispute.

The IOC has a policy that prohibits the depiction of political symbols, and viewed these helmets as a possible violation of that rule, USA Today reported. The IOC rule states, “No item may feature the wording or lyrics from national anthems, motivational words, public/political messaging or slogans related to national identity.”

After a brief debate, the IOC informed the players that the helmets were acceptable prior to their game against Russia, per another USA Today report. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

During a game against Russia at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Team USA Hockey’s Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson broke the record for the shortest time between scoring goals.

The record was previously held by Sweden’s Carl-Göran Öberg, who scored twice in eight seconds during the Squaw Valley Winter Olympics in 1960.

Lamoureux-Davidson did it in six seconds, which accounted for almost half the goals scored during the 5-0 shutout game against Russia. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Another Winter Olympics, another tussle over the masks of U.S. ice hockey goaltenders.

USA Today reported Tuesday that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) had ordered two goalies on the U.S. women’s ice hockey team to remove images of the Statue of Liberty from their masks to conform to IOC rules.